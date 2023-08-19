Two militants killed in gun battle with security forces in Khyber: ISPR

Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area of Bara, Khyber District, the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in response to the presence of terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists during the conduct of the operation, sending two terrorists to hell as a result," it said.

The press release further mentioned that the terrorists who were killed were still actively engaging in attacks on security personnel and the murder of civilians.

According to ISPR, "the area is being sanitized to eliminate any terrorists found in the area."

The press release continued, "Locals in the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the threat of terrorism."

The development comes days after two terrorists were killed, and three others injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s Gwadar district.