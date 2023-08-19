BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two militants killed in gun battle with security forces in Khyber: ISPR

  • Area is being sanitized to eliminate any terrorists found in the vicinity, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 19 Aug, 2023 09:01pm

Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area of Bara, Khyber District, the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in response to the presence of terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists during the conduct of the operation, sending two terrorists to hell as a result," it said.

The press release further mentioned that the terrorists who were killed were still actively engaging in attacks on security personnel and the murder of civilians.

According to ISPR, "the area is being sanitized to eliminate any terrorists found in the area."

The press release continued, "Locals in the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the threat of terrorism."

The development comes days after two terrorists were killed, and three others injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s Gwadar district.

ISPR Khyber operation

Comments

1000 characters

Two militants killed in gun battle with security forces in Khyber: ISPR

President Alvi signs Army, Official Secrets Acts into law

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

India imposes 40% export duty on onions with immediate effect

Caretaker Sindh cabinet sworn in at Governor House

Jinnah House attack case: Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested

KPK caretaker cabinet takes oath

Russia launches overnight drone strikes on Ukraine regions

Mosques probed over protest call in Pakistan riots

Read more stories