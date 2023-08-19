BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

  • Qureshi was detained in connection to a cipher case
BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 07:37pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

Qureshi was taken to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters in the capital after his arrest.

According to sources, Qureshi was detained in connection with a cipher case.

The PTI Vice Chairman has been detained twice in the past three months, first in connection with a case involving May 9 violence and now in connection with the cipher case.

The development comes after the FIA registered a case against PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for allegedly losing a copy of a diplomatic cipher.

Sources said that the first information report (FIR) against Khan was registered by the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA.

A joint inquiry team has already started the investigation following the direction of the previous government regarding charges of prejudicing the national security and interest of the state by directly revealing, without proper authorisation, the classified information by the former prime minister Imran Khan, his political associates, and the secretary to the former prime minister through cipher telegram, its subsequent misuse, and unauthorised retention. Khan appeared on July 25 before the investigation team and recorded his statement.

They said that the inquiry team also conducted an investigation of Khan at Attock jail a few days ago.

On March 27, 2022, Imran Khan, then prime minister, claimed there was a foreign conspiracy afoot to overthrow his government.

Uring his D-Chowk address, Imran did not mention the US or the countries involved. “I seldom write my speeches but I wrote this speech today so that I don’t get emotional and say anything which can affect our foreign policy,” he had said.

While taking out a piece of paper from the pocket of his black waistcoat, claiming it evidence, Imran had also said: “We got to know about it [foreign conspiracy] a few months back…if anyone has any doubt, I can show the letter to him but it would be off the record,” the PM said.

“We know from where attempts are being made to pressure us…we’ve been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest no matter what,” he declared.

A few days later, with the no-confidence motion gathering momentum, Imran -- during another live address -- mentioned the US by name before retracting it. After his ouster as prime minister, Imran doubled down on the narrative before saying this year that the “regime change conspiracy” against his government was hatched in the country, not the United States.

The Intercept's report

Earlier this month, The Intercept, a US-based news organisation, published a report on the basis of the 'cipher' document.

"The document, labeled 'Secret,' includes an account of the meeting between State Department officials, including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, and Asad Majeed Khan, who at the time was Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S," The Intercept wrote in its description.

As per the purported contents of the cable, the US objected to Imran's foreign policy regarding the Ukraine war, with the report quoting Lu as saying, “people here and in Europe are quite concerned about why Pakistan is taking such an aggressively neutral position (on Ukraine), if such a position is even possible. It does not seem such a neutral stand to us.”

Lu further said that he had held internal discussions with the US National Security Council and that “it seems quite clear that this is the Prime Minister’s policy.”

“I think if the no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister succeeds, all will be forgiven in Washington because the Russia visit is being looked at as a decision by the Prime Minister,” Lu said, according to the document.

“Otherwise, I think it will be tough going ahead.”

Lu also warned that if the situation was not resolved, Pakistan would be marginalised by its Western allies.

“I cannot tell how this will be seen by Europe but I suspect their reaction will be similar,” Lu said.

Responding to The Intercept's report, the outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that if the alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran Khan as proof of an attempt to remove his government, were true, that would be a “massive crime”.

Earlier, former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah called for an investigation into the authenticity of the source document that formed the basis of The Intercept's report on the 'cipher', which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed was proof of a US conspiracy to remove his government last year.

"Though there is nothing new in this story, the investigation needs to (be) held to establish the authenticity of the information or source document," he tweeted on Thursday. "Potentially, it is a very sinister, treacherous, and seditious act."

FIA PTI Imran Khan Shah Mahmood Quershi

Comments

1000 characters
KU Aug 19, 2023 07:29pm
A country that follows the democratic political system, and its constitution protects the rights of citizens, yet anyone can arrest you and present proof later on. Even if the case is not proven later, there is no recourse or compensation, for the illegal action and harassment, against the law agencies. But the constitution protects the rights of citizens and our country follows a democratic political system, allegedly.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Adnan Aziz Aug 19, 2023 08:15pm
Much ado about nothing. When all your energies, time and money are spent on such frivolous acts, what substantial results can you expect from State machinery? It appears that the government and the authorities working under it still do not realize the gravity of the situation, the country is in. Everybody thinks that IMF and the brotherly, sisterly countries around Pakistan will continue to bail the country out in critical times. This, however, is not going to happen again and again.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

India imposes 40% export duty on onions with immediate effect

Jinnah House attack case: Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested

KPK caretaker cabinet takes oath

Russia launches overnight drone strikes on Ukraine regions

Mosques probed over protest call in Pakistan riots

Zelensky says Russia hit university, theatre in Chernihiv, warns of dead

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Read more stories