Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir arrested in Islamabad over PTM protest

Former lawmaker Ali Wazir and human rights activist Imaan Hazir-Mazari have been arrested in Islamabad two days after they participated in the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) protest in the federal capital, Aaj News reported.

The arrest was confirmed by Capital Police, which said that “both the accused were wanted for investigation”.

The statement said further action would be pursued in compliance with the law.

“The information provided by the Islamabad Capital Police’s public relations department should be accepted as true,” according to the press release.

“Nobody is permitted to obtain a statement from a police station,” the statement stressed.

Imaan’s mother Shireen Mazari posted to X, formerly Twitter, that policewomen and people in plainclothes raided their home in Islamabad at around 4am and took away Imaan Mazari.

“They also took away the laptop and other devices and the CCTV recording,” she said.

Imaan Mazari had delivered fiery speeches at the PTM protest two days ago. The PTM had announced a long march to Islamabad on August 18 against the resurgence of terrorism in the former tribal areas and for the release of its supporters.

Its supporters clashed with the police in their attempt to reach the Supreme Court of Pakistan where they planned to hold a rally.

PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen claimed around 1,000 were arrested trying to reach Islamabad.