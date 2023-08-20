BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Pakistan

Mukhtar replaces Memon as Sindh IG

INP Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

KARACHI: The federal government on Saturday approved the appointment of Dr Riffat Mukhtar as the new Sindh inspector general (IG), replacing Ghulam Nabi Memon.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Riffat Mukhtar – a BS-21 officer presently serving under government of Punjab – is transferred and posted as provincial police officer, government of Sindh, with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, according to a separate notification, Ghulam Nabi Memon has been removed from Sindh inspector general (IG) post and directed to report to the Establishment Division.

