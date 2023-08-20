Former KCCI president Shaukat greets new commerce minister

KARACHI: Shaukat Ahmed, Former President KCCI and Former Senior Vice President FPCCI has congratulated Dr. Gohar Ejaz on his appointment as caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Production, & Textiles.

He said Dr Gohar Ejaz’s dedication and significant contributions to various sectors have not gone unnoticed. Dr Gohar’s history of outstanding services, such as receiving the ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz’, ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ and an ‘Honorary Doctorate’ in Management, is a testament to his leadership and commitment to excellence.

“His philanthropic efforts, as recognized through awards like “Shaan-e-Pakistan,” highlight his dedication to the welfare of society,” he added.

“This new role undoubtedly reflects your capabilities, and I am confident you will bring positive changes to the industries, commerce and textiles sectors,” Shaukat maintained.

He added that Dr. Gohar Ejaz has tirelessly worked for the betterment of Pakistan and society, especially the vulnerable sectors by helping to provide quality health, education and job opportunities. He has been instrumental in fostering a turnaround in the textile sector which has created millions of new jobs as well as generating an additional $6-7 billion worth of exports by the textile sector alone within a short span of 2 years, Shaukat said.

“I once again congratulate you on your well deserved appointment and pray to Almighty Allah for your continued success, devotion and passion for our beloved country,” Shaukat concluded.

