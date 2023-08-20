Nawaz summons Lahore leadership to London

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has summoned the party leadership of Lahore to London, whereas former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to travel to London today.

Media reports said that Saif Ul Malook Khokhar and President Youth Wing Lahore Malik Faisal will leave for London tomorrow and will present a report to Nawaz Sharif on organizational structure of Punjab capital. Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to travel to London today.

The former prime minister will be accompanied by Marriyum Aurangzeb, sources claimed. During his visit, Shehbaz Sharif will meet his brother Nawaz Sharif and other leaders. The top leadership will deliberate on Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, sources claimed, adding that PML-N’s legal team will also attend the meeting.