Ban on new arms licenses

Fazal Sher Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government, on Friday, imposed a ban on the issuance of new arms licenses. The caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, during a meeting, issued directives regarding imposing a ban on the issuance of new arms licenses after formally assuming charge of his office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, senior officials briefed the minister about the Ministry of Interior and its attached departments.

The minister vowed to tackle the challenge of terrorism and ensure the security of state and its citizens. We will frame a strategy for the protection of lives, rights, and properties of all citizens regardless of their religious or ethnic identity, he said.

He said that the protection of every citizen is the responsibility of the state. “Every citizen has the right to move in the country”, he said, adding that no group will be allowed to resort to violence.

