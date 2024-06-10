AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
US, KSA close to finalising draft security treaty

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is close to finalizing a treaty with Saudi Arabia that would commit the US to help defend the Gulf nation as part of a deal aimed at encouraging diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing US and Saudi officials.

Saudi crown prince, US national security adviser meet on Gaza, bilateral deal

The possible deal, widely telegraphed by US and other officials for weeks, is part of a wider package that would include a US-Saudi civil nuclear pact, steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state and an end to the war in Gaza, where months of ceasefire efforts have failed to bring peace.

