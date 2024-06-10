5-year plan to be submitted to NEC

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly prepared five-year (2024-2029) plan, which would be submitted to the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting being chaired by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Monday) for approval.

According the officials, the NEC will consider Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives proposal regarding socioeconomic objectives of 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29).

The plan has been prepared for long-term economic planning, which would be approved with the budget for the next fiscal year (2024-25). The approval of the plan is also included in the agenda of the NEC meeting being held today, sources maintained.

NEC constituted

The major economic indicators would be will be set under the five-year plan, macroeconomic framework, balance of payments, development outlay, food and agriculture, population, poverty and governance reforms are part of the five-year plan.

