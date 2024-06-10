AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-10

5-year plan to be submitted to NEC

Zaheer Abbasi Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly prepared five-year (2024-2029) plan, which would be submitted to the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting being chaired by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Monday) for approval.

According the officials, the NEC will consider Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives proposal regarding socioeconomic objectives of 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29).

The plan has been prepared for long-term economic planning, which would be approved with the budget for the next fiscal year (2024-25). The approval of the plan is also included in the agenda of the NEC meeting being held today, sources maintained.

NEC constituted

The major economic indicators would be will be set under the five-year plan, macroeconomic framework, balance of payments, development outlay, food and agriculture, population, poverty and governance reforms are part of the five-year plan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Economic Council NEC PM Shehbaz Sharif Ministry of Planning Macroeconomics Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Government 5 year plan

Comments

200 characters

5-year plan to be submitted to NEC

KE issues stern warning to Sindh govt over dues

Iesco issues list of govt sector defaulters

NEC to approve development plan, growth target today

Budget: Rs65.6bn proposed for Suparco

Rise in tax on import of cell phones likely

Mining, oil and gas: Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation

US, KSA close to finalising draft security treaty

Budget to protect salaried, low-income classes: govt

Peshawar: prices of essential food items remain almost unchanged

Read more stories