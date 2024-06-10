AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Budget: Rs65.6bn proposed for Suparco

Zaheer Abbasi Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has proposed allocating Rs 65.617 billion for Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) in the budget 2024-25.

According to documents, the government has included a new project namely Establishment of Deep Space Astronomical Observatories in Pakistan worth Rs 650 million in the budget for the next fiscal year with proposed allocation of Rs 500 million foreign exchange component and Rs 150 million local component.

The allocation for ongoing projects included Rs 4.18 billion for the establishment of the Pakistan Space Centre (PSC), Rs 59.183 billion for the Pakistan Satellite System (PakSat-MM1) and Rs 248 million for the feasibility and system definition study of Pakistan Communication Satellite-2 (PakSat-2). Additionally, Rs 1.35 billion has been allocated for the Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02).

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

The total allocation of four ongoing projects, sources said are Rs 64.967 billion and Rs 650 million has been proposed for one new project that brings about the total allocation for Suparco’s projects to Rs 65.617 billion for the next fiscal year (2024-25).

The new project titled Establishment of Deep Space Astronomical Observatories in Pakistan was approved by the central development working party dated 22nd May 2024, said sources.

