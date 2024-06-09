IMF programme, investment & debt issues: US dispatching team to evaluate situation

ISLAMABAD: Washington has reportedly decided to dispatch a Treasury Department delegation to Pakistan to evaluate Islamabad’s economic situation, prospects of IMF’s new program and general business and investment climate, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Washington has activated and fielded its diplomats at different levels for interaction with Islamabad, after visit of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash last month and Prime Minister’s important visit to China.

The sources said the US Embassy in Islamabad has informed Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) that a Department of Treasury delegation, led by Deputy Under Secretary/Assistant Secretary of Treasury Brent Neiman, will visit Islamabad for official meetings related to economic reforms, debt issues, financial sector and the general business and investment on June 12-13, 2024.

He will be accompanied by Alex Entz, Senior Advisor and Colin Mahoney, Deputy Director for South and Southeast Asia.

According to sources, the delegation is expected to hold one-to-one and at the delegation level meetings aimed at gathering inside and official information to evaluate Islamabad’s financial and economic position, current challenges and strategy to deal with these challenges including in financial and energy sector.

Washington’s top diplomat in Islamabad, Donald Blome, has recently held back to back meetings with Foreign Minister/Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb before their departure to Beijing as key members of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s entourage. Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir also joined the delegations at crucial meetings with the Chinese President and Prime Minister.

The US Embassy’s primary point of contact for the visit is, Robert Newsome, Deputy Economic Counselor, and Economic Specialist Shadman Mawaz Khan.

Washington had strongly reacted at Islamabad and Tehran’s desire to build the long delayed gas pipeline and enhance bilateral trade and offered cooperation to meet Pakistan’s energy needs through alternate sources.

