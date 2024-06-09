AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Chinese CZK Huarui Group to invest in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2024 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: The visit of the prime minister and federal ministers to China is going on to seek investment in various sectors, and for promotion of bilateral trade activities.

Federal Minister for Investment Board, Communications and Privatisation Abdul Aleem in Beijing on Saturday held an important session with China’s 60-year-old CZK Huarui Group.

In these negotiations attended by the delegation from Pakistan it was decided by high-ups of China business group to invest in Pakistan in artificial intelligence, science and technology, modern agriculture, healthcare, logistics, infrastructure while expertise will be made in supply chain market sectors. It was also on the main agenda to enhance E Commerce in Pakistan through cooperation of China which is the dire need of the hour.

Five-day China visit: PM vows security to investments, individuals

Federal Minister of Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan assured the Chinese authorities of providing a favourable and congenial environment in Pakistan and said that as neighbours, trade relations of China and Pakistan are of great importance in the region which has positive effects on both countries.

Chinese group Chairman Liu Yafie, General Manager Sophia Lee, Davi Dong, Chen Wenlong and Shi Jie assured the Pakistani delegation that their group will play a major role in increasing import and export goods in Pakistan, besides bilateral collaboration in Industry Academia Research and Asset Management will also be focused. In the meeting, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan assured the Chinese authorities of full cooperation in trade terms and appreciated the interest of the Chinese authorities in investing at big scale in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the delegation of Tangshan Donghua Iron and Steel Group from Beijing also held a meeting with the Federal Minister of Investment Board, Communications and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan and discussed with him the investment opportunities in various sectors.

Pakistan Steel Mills and field of iron came under discussion in this meeting. Senior Advisor to Chairman Donghua Group Luo Shu briefed Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on the possibilities of investment in Pakistan by her organisation and discussed bilateral trade issues.

