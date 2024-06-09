274 Palestinians were killed in Saturday’s strikes on Nuseirat camp, Gaza health ministry says

DUBAI: At least 274 Palestinians were killed and 698 wounded in Israeli strikes on the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Saturday, Gaza’s health ministry said on Sunday.

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 37,084 Palestinians and wounded 84,494 since Oct. 7, the ministry said in a statement.

In a related development, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced Saturday that his country will suspend coal exports to Israel as a rebuke against its deadly war against Hamas in Gaza.

Colombia is Israel’s main coal supplier with exports of some $450 million in 2023, according to the Israeli embassy in Bogota, which remains operational despite Petro’s government severing diplomatic ties in May.

Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president and a fierce critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Saturday on X that coal exports to Israel would be suspended “until the genocide stops.”

In late May, as part of a pending case brought by South Africa, the ICJ ordered Israel to halt its offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, while also demanding the release of hostages and the “unhindered provision” of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

According to the Colombian government, the coal export ban will enter into force five days after the decree is published in the official gazette and will not affect goods that have already been authorized for shipment.