NEC to approve development plan, growth target today

ISLAMABAD: The National Economic Council (NEC) meeting has been convened today (Monday) to consider and approve overall development plan and GDP growth target of 3.6 percent for the next fiscal year.

The federal development outlay for the next fiscal year of Rs 1221 billion is expected to be proposed to the NEC meeting whereas provincial government of Sindh and Punjab have also shared their development plan of 1.463 trillion for the next fiscal year - Rs 700 billion Punjab and Rs 763.7 billion Sindh.

Sources said that the meeting to be presided over by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the provincial Chief Ministers, as well as, members of the NEC will review the annual plan for the outgoing fiscal year (2023-24) and approve overall development plan for fiscal year 2024-25.

The meeting will also consider the 13th 5-year plan 2024-29 and will review public investment of fiscal year 2023-24 and consider and approve for fiscal year 2024-25. The progress report of Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) will also be reviewed by the NEC as well as progress report of the Central Development Working Party.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is likely to propose 3.6 percent growth target for the next fiscal year as approved by the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) and federal public sector development programme (PSDP) of Rs1.221 trillion for the next fiscal year. The provinces of Punjab and Sindh have also shared their annual development plans of Rs 1.463 trillion for the next fiscal year. Overall outlay of Rs 2.6 trillion is likely to be considered by the meeting whereas the growth target of 3.6 percent for next fiscal year is based on 2 percent growth of agriculture sector, 4.4 percent growth of industrial sector and 4.1 percent for services sector.

The federal PSDP of Rs 1221 billion as approved by the APCC for the next fiscal year included Rs 877 billion for infrastructure projects with Rs 378 billion for energy sector, Rs 173 billion for transport and communication, Rs 284 billion for water and Rs 42 billion for physical planning and housing.

The federal PSDP also included Rs 83 billion for social sector – Rs 17 billion for health, Rs 32 billion for Education including HEC, and Rs 34 billion for others as well as Rs 51 billion for special areas (AJ&K and GB), Rs 57 billion for merged districts, Rs 104 billion for Science and IT, Rs 29 billion for governance, Rs 21 billion for production sectors, Rs 14 billion for food and agriculture and Rs 7 billion for industries.

The proposed ADP of Punjab government for the next fiscal year is Rs700 billion, with Rs577.4 billion local component and Rs122.6 billion foreign aid component, and Sindh government has proposed Rs763.7 billion ADP for the next fiscal year with Rs430 billion local component and Rs333.7 billion foreign aid component.

