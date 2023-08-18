BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 17, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 18 Aug, 2023 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Dr Shamshad vows all obligations, including those with IMF, will be fulfilled

Read here for details.

  • Senior MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil passes away

Read here for details.

  • ‘Extremely tragic and intolerable’: COAS condemns Jaranwala incident

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices increase Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 increases 179 points after late-session buying

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $12mn, now stand at $8.06bn

Read here for details.

  • Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi administers oath to caretaker PM Kakar’s cabinet

Read here for details.

  • Both main accused in Jaranwala riot now in CTD custody: Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

Read here for details.

