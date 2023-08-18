Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Dr Shamshad vows all obligations, including those with IMF, will be fulfilled

Senior MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil passes away

‘Extremely tragic and intolerable’: COAS condemns Jaranwala incident

Gold prices increase Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KSE-100 increases 179 points after late-session buying

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $12mn, now stand at $8.06bn

Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation

President Alvi administers oath to caretaker PM Kakar’s cabinet

Both main accused in Jaranwala riot now in CTD custody: Naqvi

Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

