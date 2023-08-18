BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 17, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Dr Shamshad vows all obligations, including those with IMF, will be fulfilled
- Senior MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil passes away
- ‘Extremely tragic and intolerable’: COAS condemns Jaranwala incident
- Gold prices increase Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan
- KSE-100 increases 179 points after late-session buying
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $12mn, now stand at $8.06bn
- Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation
- President Alvi administers oath to caretaker PM Kakar’s cabinet
- Both main accused in Jaranwala riot now in CTD custody: Naqvi
- Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections
