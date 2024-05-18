Blocking SIM cards of non-filers: JWG constituted to streamline process

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a Joint Working Group (JWG) of tax officials and telecom operators to streamline the process blockage of SIMs of non-filers in accordance with the law.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Friday.

According to the notification, pursuant to the recent meeting of the finance minister and representatives of the telecom operators of Pakistan on May 12, 2024, it has been decided to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to enforce the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) No 1 of 2024 and to streamline the process of blockage of SIMs of non-filers in accordance with the law.

In this regard, the following Joint Working Group is notified: Mir Badshah Wazir Khan, Member (lR-Operations) FBR (HQ); Arshad Nawaz Chheena, Chief (Revenue Operations) FBR (HQ); Naeem Hassan, Commissioner IR LTO Islamabad; Khalid Sultan, Additional Commissioner IR LTO Islamabad; Sadaf Ihsan, Second Secretary (IR-Operations) FBR (HQ); Kashif Ghafoor, Director Enforcement Wireless PTA; Sohail Mehmood, Assistant Director (Regulations) PTA; Jawad Habib, Group Dir Public Affairs Ufone; Siraj Alam, SM Strategy and Governance (Finance) Ufone; Faisal Ali, Group Dir IT Planning Ufone; Ali Amjad, SM IT Applications Operations Ufone; Raza Zulfiqar, VP Public and Government Affairs Telenor Pakistan; Syed Ali Yasir Rizvi, Head of Litigation Governance, Legal and Compliance Telenor Pakistan; Syed Ali Yasir Rizvi, Head of Litigation Governance, Legal and Compliance Telenor Pakistan; Ali Faisal, Head-Economic Affairs and Tax Advocacy Jazz; Omer Saeed, Head-Tax Jazz; Shaher Yar Khan, Senior Legal Counsel -Tax Litigation Jazz and Rohail Ursani, Manager-Economic Affairs and Tax Advocacy Jazz.

