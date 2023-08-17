BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 13.3 (0.27%)
BR30 17,264 Increased By 101.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $12mn, now stand at $8.06bn

  • After falling for three straight weeks, reserves get minor boost
BR Web Desk Published 17 Aug, 2023 08:24pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $12 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8.06 billion as of August 11, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.38 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.32 billion.

“During the week ended August 11, 2023, SBP’s reserves increased by $12 million to $8,055.3 million,” the SBP said.

The central bank reserves inched up after falling for three straight weeks, mainly due to debt repayments.

Last week, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP had witnessed a fall of $110 million due to debt repayments.

In July, reserves held by the SBP got a boost as Pakistan received the first tranche of about $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its lender approved a new $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement. There will be two more quarterly reviews, one in November and the last in February 2024.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which committed lending earlier, also deposited their financing with Pakistan’s central bank.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex SBP forex reserves SBP reserves Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves

Comments

1000 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $12mn, now stand at $8.06bn

Punjab govt will ‘restore’ churches ransacked during Jaranwala violence: interim CM Naqvi

Rupee stable against dollar at 294.92 in inter-bank market

Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation

India considers wheat imports from Russia at discount to calm prices

ECP sets deadline for political parties to submit financial statements for 2022-23

KSE-100 increases 179 points after late-session buying

Sitara Peroxide looks to ‘generate funds through various sources’ as shutdown bites

Allied Bank’s earnings jump in 2QCY23

Oil edges up as China seeks to calm economic fears

Read more stories