President Alvi administers oath to caretaker PM Kakar’s cabinet

President Dr Arif Alvi administered on Thursday the oath to members of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the President House.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar has been given the portfolio of finance, while Dr Gohar Ejaz becomes caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sarfraz Bugti has been given charge of interim interior minister.

Journalist Murtaza Solangi has become the information minister and former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani has been sworn in as foreign minister in the caretaker cabinet.

Actor Jamal Shah has taken oath as Minister of Culture and Syed Anwar Ali becomes interim Defence Minister.

Dr Umar Saif, who has served as the chairman Punjab Information Technology Board, takes charge as caretaker IT Minister.

Other federal ministers who were sworn in included Sami Saeed, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Ahmed Irfan Aslam, Muhammad Ali, Dr Nadeem Jan, Khalil George, Aneeq Ahmed, and Madad Ali Sindhi.

In terms of Article 93 (1) of the Constitution, President Alvi also administered the oath to Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retired), Ahad Khan Cheema, and Waqar Masood Khan as advisers to the caretaker prime minister.