BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 13.3 (0.27%)
BR30 17,264 Increased By 101.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 increases 179 points after late-session buying

BR Web Desk Published 17 Aug, 2023 08:29pm

The KSE-100 Index finished with a 0.37% increase on Thursday as late-session buying helped erase intra-day losses.

The benchmark index opened on a negative note, hitting an intra-day low of 47, 893.71. However, gains in the latter part of the session helped it pare the early losses.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 48,325.84, up 179.40 points or 0.37%.

“Bulls regained control of the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. Indices zig-zagged in both directions until finally closing in green while volumes grew form last close,” Capital Stake said in its market report.

Sectors adding gains to the benchmark KSE 100 included, technology and communication(79.68pts), oil and gas exploration(79.16 pts) and refinery (27.76 pts).

Companies that drove the index north included SYS, POL, and PPL.

The oil and gas exploration sector surged by 1.31% in its cumulative market capitalisation, according to the brokerage house.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 had remained on the backfoot as investors, concerned over inflation outlook and the appointment of the caretaker cabinet, resorted to offloading their holdings.

On the economic front, the downward trajectory of the Pakistan rupee against the US dollar came to a halt after four consecutive losses, as the currency remained largely stable on Thursday. At close, the rupee settled at 294.92, an increase of Re0.01, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 226.9 million from 194.5 million on Wednesday.

The value of shares rose to Rs10 billion from Rs7.6 billion in the previous session.

Dewan Motors remained the volume leader with 25.2 million shares, followed by JS Bank Ltd with 14.3 million shares and Pak Refinery with 12.5 million shares.

Shares of 325 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 155 registered an increase, 147 recorded a fall, and 23 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE 100 KSE100 stock KSE100 index KSE Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 increases 179 points after late-session buying

Punjab govt will ‘restore’ churches ransacked during Jaranwala violence: interim CM Naqvi

Rupee stable against dollar at 294.92 in inter-bank market

Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $12mn, now stand at $8.06bn

India considers wheat imports from Russia at discount to calm prices

ECP sets deadline for political parties to submit financial statements for 2022-23

Sitara Peroxide looks to ‘generate funds through various sources’ as shutdown bites

Allied Bank’s earnings jump in 2QCY23

Oil edges up as China seeks to calm economic fears

Read more stories