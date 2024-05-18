Apr FDI inflow up 172pc to $358.84m YoY

KARACHI: The inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan has increased by 172 percent on year-on-year basis to $358.84 million in April 2024 as compared to $131.9 million in the same period in FY23.

On month-on-month basis, the inflow of FDI in the country increased by 39 percent as compared to an inflow of $258.04 in March 2024.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data released on Friday, this is highest monthly inflow of FDI after 51 months.

During the first 10 months of FY24, the inflow of FDI in the country increased to $1.46 billion as compared to inflow of $1.35 billion recorded in the same period of FY23.

The country-wise data shows that China emerged as the largest investor in Pakistan in April 2024 with net FDI of $17737 million followed by UAE and Canada which invested $51.93 million and $51.89 million in Pakistan, respectively during this month.

Sector-wise, highest inflows of FDI were seen in power sector and clocked in at $194 million during April 2024.

