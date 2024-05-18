AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Apr FDI inflow up 172pc to $358.84m YoY

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2024

KARACHI: The inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan has increased by 172 percent on year-on-year basis to $358.84 million in April 2024 as compared to $131.9 million in the same period in FY23.

On month-on-month basis, the inflow of FDI in the country increased by 39 percent as compared to an inflow of $258.04 in March 2024.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data released on Friday, this is highest monthly inflow of FDI after 51 months.

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

During the first 10 months of FY24, the inflow of FDI in the country increased to $1.46 billion as compared to inflow of $1.35 billion recorded in the same period of FY23.

The country-wise data shows that China emerged as the largest investor in Pakistan in April 2024 with net FDI of $17737 million followed by UAE and Canada which invested $51.93 million and $51.89 million in Pakistan, respectively during this month.

Sector-wise, highest inflows of FDI were seen in power sector and clocked in at $194 million during April 2024.

Rebirth May 18, 2024 03:09pm
If our trade deficit stays at $20 billion for the next two months, and our remittances clock in at the usual amount of $30 billion, then we should have a $10 billion surplus. Why still go to the IMF?
