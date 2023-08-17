BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Gold prices increase Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

  • Price of 24-carat gold settles at Rs225,000 per tola in local market
BR Web Desk Published 17 Aug, 2023 08:50pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs1,200 per tola on Thursday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs225,000 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also rose by Rs1029 to Rs192,901.

On Wednesday, Gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs900 per tola.

In the international market, however, the price of the precious metal decreased by $5 to $1,900 per ounce on Thursday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained the same at Rs2,750 per tola.

