Chahbahar deal: FO says Pakistan does not make comments on other states’ relations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday said that the India-Iran deal on Chahbahar Port is an agreement between the two countries and Pakistan does not make comments on relationships between two other countries.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was responding to media queries during her weekly news briefing about the recent agreement between India and Iran which will allow the former to develop the strategic Chahbahar Port for 10 years and the US threats of sanctions against the move.

“Pakistan does not have any comment on any agreement between Iran and any other country, since it pertains to relations between that two countries,” she said.

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

She added that Pakistan has a solid brotherly relationship with Iran and during the recent visit by President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan, several substantive agreements and understandings were reached. This included the decision by the two sides to further enhance collaboration in connectivity including the “sister-port” relationship between Gwadar and Chahbahar.

“Pakistan will continue to work with its neighbour, Iran, to enhance further coordination and understating with regard to connectivity,” she added.

She also declined to comment on the US threats of sanctions on the Indian move to operate Iranian Chahbahar port, saying that she does not have any comment to make, “as it does not pertain to Pakistan.”

When her comments were sought on the ongoing clashes between Pakistani and Afghan security forces on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram district, she said that Pakistan respects the sovereignty of Afghanistan and urges the Afghan authorities to take action against the terror groups that threaten Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.

She added that Pakistan has always stated that it will defend itself against any threat to its sovereignty and security, including from the terror groups that threaten Pakistan’s security.

To another question about the Afghan security forces’ continued shelling on the bordering areas and clashes with security forces, she said that Pakistan stands ready to defend itself against any threat to its security. “Our Armed forces and security forces are ready to defend our territory and the people of Pakistan from any threat that endangers our security,” she said.

She added that Pakistan has conveyed its deepest concerns to the Afghan side about the situation and urged the Afghan authorities to ensure that the soil of Afghanistan is not used to threaten Pakistan’s security and that it should take effective action against the terror groups that continue to threaten Pakistani public and security forces.

To another query, she said that Pakistan has no plan whatsoever to hold dialogue with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or any terrorist groups that continue to threaten Pakistan’s security and are involved in the killing of Pakistani civilians and security forces personnel.

She; however, maintained that the people of Afghanistan are “our brothers and we would like to continue to working with them for peace, security and development of Afghanistan in consultation with the Afghan authorities.”

Responding to another question, she said that Pakistan’s policy on Taiwan is consistent, clear and principled, adding that Pakistan adheres to “One China” policy and it considers Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China. “We call for non-interference in the domestic affairs of all countries as per principles and objectives enshrined in the UN Charter,” she said.

To another query, she said that Pakistan is committed to providing security to Chinese nationals who are working on various projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The spokesperson informed the media that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Kazakhstan from May 20-21, at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart, to attend the regular meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Astana.

She said that Dar will also hold meetings with counterparts and other participating leaders.

Besides, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit Pakistan from May 19-20. She said that during the visit, the Turkish foreign minister will meet the foreign minister, prime minister, National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman.

She further stated that Secretary General of SAARC Golam Sarwar is due to visit Pakistan on May 20-24 on a maiden and introductory visit to all member states. While in Islamabad, she said that Sarwar will meet senior leadership and interact with the intelligentsia, besides visiting the offices of SAARC bodies in Islamabad.

