Talks with IMF on next phase of engagement this week

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission is meeting with the Pakistani authorities this week to discuss the next phase of their engagement with Pakistan.

This was stated by Julie Kozack, Communications Director at the IMF while addressing a press briefing.

“On April 29th of this year, our Executive Board completed the second review of the Stand-by Arrangement for Pakistan, allowing a disbursement of about $1.1 billion,” she stated.

Govt, IMF team start discussions

“The completion by our Board of the second and final review of the Stand-by Arrangement reflected the authority’s strong policy efforts during the time of the standby, which did help stabilization of the economy.

“Right now, a mission team led by Nathan Porter, our Mission Chief, is meeting with the authorities this week to discuss the next phase of our engagement with Pakistan”.

