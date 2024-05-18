AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Talks with IMF on next phase of engagement this week

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission is meeting with the Pakistani authorities this week to discuss the next phase of their engagement with Pakistan.

This was stated by Julie Kozack, Communications Director at the IMF while addressing a press briefing.

“On April 29th of this year, our Executive Board completed the second review of the Stand-by Arrangement for Pakistan, allowing a disbursement of about $1.1 billion,” she stated.

Govt, IMF team start discussions

“The completion by our Board of the second and final review of the Stand-by Arrangement reflected the authority’s strong policy efforts during the time of the standby, which did help stabilization of the economy.

“Right now, a mission team led by Nathan Porter, our Mission Chief, is meeting with the authorities this week to discuss the next phase of our engagement with Pakistan”.

KU May 18, 2024 10:48am
As long as IMF understands that poor n middle class have dropped at least half a dozen points on poverty scale, and rural agri-sector is in misery after $1 billion wheat scandal.....
KU May 18, 2024 10:52am
.....and govt expenses on 3.2 million servants remain constant, theft of electricity/gas is still not addressed, irrational economic policy, how do they expect to stop the protests n social upheaval?
Re=== May 18, 2024 11:16pm
@KU, It is better to stop commenting on these forums I think. Its not going to make any difference. pakistan has become a country of elites, for the elites, by the elites.
