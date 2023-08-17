BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Senior MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil passes away

  • The former lawmaker passed away after a prolonged illness of brain hemorrhage
BR Web Desk Published August 17, 2023 Updated August 17, 2023 09:49pm

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former MNA Kanwar Naveed Jamil passed on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

The former lawmaker passed away after a prolonged illness of brain hemorrhage.

Kanwar Naveed was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on MQM’s ticket from Constituency PS-106 (Karachi-XVIII) in the 2002 Pakistani general election. He received 24,581 votes, defeating the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Islamuddin Ayubi.[2] In November 2005, he resigned from his seat on party instructions.

In November 2005, he was elected as the mayor of the district of Hyderabad.

He was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of MQM from Constituency NA-246 (Karachi-VIII) in a by-election held in 2015. He received 95,644 votes and defeated Imran Ismail, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of MQM from Constituency PS-127 (Karachi Central-V) in the 2018 Pakistani general election.

