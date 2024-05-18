Tariff rationalisation for industries: PM orders preparation of strategy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to immediately prepare a strategy regarding tariff rationalisation for export sector industries, saying that the government’s priority is to provide facilities to the industries.

While presiding over an important meeting regarding the provision of facilities to the industrial sector, the prime minister said that the government’s priority is to provide facilities to the industries in the export sector.

The prime minister said that all possible efforts and measures should be taken to promote the industries and to increase their existing production capacity. The prime minister directed that the industries should be consulted for tariff rationalisation of electricity and gas. He directed that industries should be consulted for tariff rationalisation of electricity and gas.

The prime minister said that in order to increase industrial development and exports, the government will ensure the supply of electricity and gas to industries at low cost and directed the concerned departments that the problems faced by the industrial sector should be solved on a priority basis.

The meeting was given a briefing regarding the rates of electricity and gas supplied to industries and domestic consumers.

While talking to the participants, the prime minister said that the government would ensure supply of electricity and gas to the industries at low cost for industrial development and increasing exports. He directed that solutions to the problems faced by the industrial sector should be found on a priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Power Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Minister of State Ali Pervez Malik, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior government officials.

