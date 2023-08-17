BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Aug 17, 2023
Pakistan

'Extremely tragic and intolerable': COAS condemns Jaranwala incident

  • Army chief says there is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behavior by any segment of the society against anyone
BR Web Desk Published August 17, 2023 Updated August 17, 2023 09:29pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir condemned the Jaranwala violence on Thursday, calling it "extremely tragic and intolerable”.

A violent mob on Wednesday ransacked and torched several churches while also attacking the residences of members of the Christian community.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made these remarks while addressing the participants of the ISPR Internship Program in Rawalpindi.

“Jaranwala incident is extremely tragic and totally intolerable,” he was quoted as saying by ISPR.

“There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behavior by any segment of the society against anyone — particularly against minorities.”

“All citizens of Pakistan are equal amongst each other irrespective of religion, gender, cast or creed,” COAS Munir said.

“No one will be allowed to take law in own hands and those culpable of committing such crimes will be brought before the court of justice.”

In his remarks, COAS emphasised the importance of youth in fostering national development. “Youth is the future of Pakistan, which can contribute immensely towards peace, progress, and prosperity of the country,” COAS was quoted as saying.

He made it clear that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and that anyone found guilty of doing so would face prosecution in a court of law.

The interim chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, had earlier pledged to "restore all churches and Christian homes" destroyed in the Jaranwala rioting within the next three to four days.

The attack took place in Jaranwala in the industrial district of Faisalabad and continued for more than 10 hours without any intervention by police who were at the scene, residents and community leaders said.

Over 100 people suspected of being involved in the rioting have been arrested, the government statement said, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

