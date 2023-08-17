BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 13.3 (0.27%)
BR30 17,264 Increased By 101.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation

BR Web Desk Published 17 Aug, 2023 07:24pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to conduct a fresh delimitation of constituencies, which will take nearly four months. This development means that the general elections - supposed to be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly - may not be held within the stipulated time frame.

The CCI approved the results of the 2023 digital census earlier this month, making it compulsory for the ECP to conduct fresh delimitation, which involves redrawing the boundaries of constituencies to ensure that they are of equal population size.

The dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9 has further complicated the matter, as the ECP will now have to consult with the new government before finalizing the delimitation plan. This could further delay the holding of general elections.

As a first step, the boundaries of administrative units across the country will be frozen by August 17, and the delimitation committees for all the provinces and the federal capital will be formed by August 21.

According to the delimitation schedule, the electoral watchdog will release the final publication of the delimitation on December 14, 2023.

The delay in the general elections is likely to be met with criticism from political parties, who have demanded that the elections be held as soon as possible.

However, the ECP has said that it is committed to conducting a fair and transparent delimitation process and will not compromise on the quality of the delimitation plan.

Election Commission of Pakistan ECP Delimitation

Comments

1000 characters

Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation

Punjab govt will ‘restore’ churches ransacked during Jaranwala violence: interim CM Naqvi

Rupee stable against dollar at 294.92 in inter-bank market

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $12mn, now stand at $8.06bn

India considers wheat imports from Russia at discount to calm prices

ECP sets deadline for political parties to submit financial statements for 2022-23

KSE-100 increases 179 points after late-session buying

Sitara Peroxide looks to ‘generate funds through various sources’ as shutdown bites

Allied Bank’s earnings jump in 2QCY23

Oil edges up as China seeks to calm economic fears

Read more stories