Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says the government will assiduously work to facilitate a free and fair election in the country.

In a tweet, he thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

Blinken congratulates caretaker PM, reiterates support as country ‘prepares for free and fair elections’

The caretaker prime minister said the government placed importance on partnership with the United States and deeply valued the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State, in a tweet, congratulated Kakar on assuming the office of the caretaker prime minister.