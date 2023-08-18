BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

NNI Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 08:42am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says the government will assiduously work to facilitate a free and fair election in the country.

In a tweet, he thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

Blinken congratulates caretaker PM, reiterates support as country ‘prepares for free and fair elections’

The caretaker prime minister said the government placed importance on partnership with the United States and deeply valued the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State, in a tweet, congratulated Kakar on assuming the office of the caretaker prime minister.

elections US Secretary of State Antony Blinken fair elections General elections caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters
Aseem Aug 18, 2023 06:33am
Does Pakistan PM report to the US secretary of state?
Recommended (0)

