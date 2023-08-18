KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 17, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 298.00 301.00 UK POUND 380.00 384.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 80.00 80.80 AUD $ 200.00 204.00
UAE DIRHAM 82.20 83.00 CAD $ 221.00 224.00
EURO 325.00 328.00 CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments