WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 16, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 15-Aug-23 14-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 10-Aug-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103029 0.103365 0.103409 0.103546
Euro 0.820055 0.819495 0.823349 0.822676
Japanese yen 0.005157 0.005168 0.0051908
U.K. pound 0.953879 0.952317 0.951445 0.95348
U.S. dollar 0.750554 0.749767 0.748227 0.746598
Algerian dinar 0.0055197 0.0055192 0.0055141 0.0055047
Australian dollar 0.488761 0.485474 0.487994 0.488648
Botswana pula 0.0552408 0.0552578 0.0554436 0.0552483
Brazilian real 0.150695 0.151545 0.152974 0.1539
Brunei dollar 0.553424 0.553456 0.55453 0.554185
Canadian dollar 0.556708 0.556992 0.556592 0.556789
Chilean peso 0.0008787 0.0008785 0.0008695
Czech koruna 0.0339709 0.0340881 0.0341547 0.0339517
Danish krone 0.110047 0.109977 0.110501 0.110409
Indian rupee 0.0090386 0.0090388 0.0090128
Israeli New Shekel 0.199456 0.201334 0.200974 0.200806
Korean won 0.0005675 0.000568 0.0005663
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43924 2.43747 2.42875
Malaysian ringgit 0.162142 0.162533 0.163351 0.163244
Mauritian rupee 0.0165219 0.0164187 0.0164822 0.0164457
Mexican peso 0.0437927 0.0439303 0.0440017 0.0440346
New Zealand dollar 0.448606 0.447086 0.450059 0.452513
Norwegian krone 0.0714922 0.0716719 0.0720814 0.0735949
Omani rial 1.95203 1.94998 1.94174
Peruvian sol 0.202914 0.203433 0.203322
Philippine peso 0.0132133 0.0133401 0.0132876 0.0132615
Polish zloty 0.185013 0.184743 0.18425
Qatari riyal 0.206196 0.20598 0.205109
Russian ruble 0.0077042 0.0074205 0.0076189 0.0076748
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200148 0.199938 0.199093
Singapore dollar 0.553424 0.553456 0.55453 0.554185
South African rand 0.03899 0.039524 0.0396426 0.0397275
Swedish krona 0.069277 0.0691036 0.0699493 0.070142
Swiss franc 0.856846 0.855215 0.854384 0.855014
Thai baht 0.0212646 0.0213012 0.0212645
Trinidadian dollar 0.111429 0.111458 0.111305 0.11077
U.A.E. dirham 0.204371 0.204157 0.203294
Uruguayan peso 0.0197478 0.0196521 0.019751 0.0197544
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
