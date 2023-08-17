WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 16, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Aug-23 14-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 10-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103029 0.103365 0.103409 0.103546 Euro 0.820055 0.819495 0.823349 0.822676 Japanese yen 0.005157 0.005168 0.0051908 U.K. pound 0.953879 0.952317 0.951445 0.95348 U.S. dollar 0.750554 0.749767 0.748227 0.746598 Algerian dinar 0.0055197 0.0055192 0.0055141 0.0055047 Australian dollar 0.488761 0.485474 0.487994 0.488648 Botswana pula 0.0552408 0.0552578 0.0554436 0.0552483 Brazilian real 0.150695 0.151545 0.152974 0.1539 Brunei dollar 0.553424 0.553456 0.55453 0.554185 Canadian dollar 0.556708 0.556992 0.556592 0.556789 Chilean peso 0.0008787 0.0008785 0.0008695 Czech koruna 0.0339709 0.0340881 0.0341547 0.0339517 Danish krone 0.110047 0.109977 0.110501 0.110409 Indian rupee 0.0090386 0.0090388 0.0090128 Israeli New Shekel 0.199456 0.201334 0.200974 0.200806 Korean won 0.0005675 0.000568 0.0005663 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43924 2.43747 2.42875 Malaysian ringgit 0.162142 0.162533 0.163351 0.163244 Mauritian rupee 0.0165219 0.0164187 0.0164822 0.0164457 Mexican peso 0.0437927 0.0439303 0.0440017 0.0440346 New Zealand dollar 0.448606 0.447086 0.450059 0.452513 Norwegian krone 0.0714922 0.0716719 0.0720814 0.0735949 Omani rial 1.95203 1.94998 1.94174 Peruvian sol 0.202914 0.203433 0.203322 Philippine peso 0.0132133 0.0133401 0.0132876 0.0132615 Polish zloty 0.185013 0.184743 0.18425 Qatari riyal 0.206196 0.20598 0.205109 Russian ruble 0.0077042 0.0074205 0.0076189 0.0076748 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200148 0.199938 0.199093 Singapore dollar 0.553424 0.553456 0.55453 0.554185 South African rand 0.03899 0.039524 0.0396426 0.0397275 Swedish krona 0.069277 0.0691036 0.0699493 0.070142 Swiss franc 0.856846 0.855215 0.854384 0.855014 Thai baht 0.0212646 0.0213012 0.0212645 Trinidadian dollar 0.111429 0.111458 0.111305 0.11077 U.A.E. dirham 0.204371 0.204157 0.203294 Uruguayan peso 0.0197478 0.0196521 0.019751 0.0197544 ======================================================================================

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

