BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

AFP Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 06:15pm

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, three years after playing his last match for the country.

The 38-year-old left-armer said he felt it was the right time to draw the curtain on a 15-year international career.

“I wanted to play the 2023 World Cup but felt that I stand no chance of a comeback, so this is the right time,” Riaz told a news conference in Lahore.

Known for his pace and aggression, Riaz made his one-day debut in 2008, and played his first Test in the spot-fixing-marred 2010 series in England.

The last Test of that series resulted in five-year bans for captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir for conspiring to bowl deliberate no-balls in return for money.

Riaz went on to anchor Pakistan’s pace attack, and made a big impact with a five-wicket haul in the highly charged 2011 World Cup semi-final against arch-rivals India in Mohali, which he called “the most memorable match in my career”.

“I could have achieved more than what I did but there are no regrets,” he said.

Riaz took 83 wickets in 27 Tests, and 120 wickets in 91 ODIs. He also grabbed 34 wickets in 36 Twenty20 internationals.

Riaz was appointed sports minister in the caretaker Punjab government earlier this year, but says he will continue playing T20 league cricket, and may get into coaching.

PCB ODIs Wahab Riaz

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

Rupee continues to stumble, settles at 294.93 against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Saudi ambassador, assures SIFC will accelerate efforts to attract Saudi investments

KSE-100 sees selling pressure, loses over 400 points amid inflation concerns

Vandalising churches: caretaker prime minister vows stern action over Jaranwala incident

Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Sitara Peroxide shuts plant for another three weeks

Burger King says tomatoes on ‘vacation’ as India battles food inflation

Oil steadies as China fears counter tighter US supply expectations

Read more stories