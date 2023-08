Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday it has paid a dividend of HK$292.5 million ($37.4 million) due on preference shares on Aug. 14 and said it expects strong travel demand to remain this month.

HK’s Cathay Pacific expects up to $576mn profit in first-half

The airline had, in June, said it would pay the deferred dividend of HK$1.5 billion on the preference shares held by the Hong Kong SAR (HKSAR) government on June 30.