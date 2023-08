PESHAWAR: The Abbottabad Police on Tuesday handed over Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of Chairman PTI Imran Khan to Quetta Police.

According to police, a communiqué has been dispatched to Balochistan home department for bringing Hassaan Niazi to Lahore and under legal procedure the Lahore Police will take him to Quetta.

The detainee was wanted by Lahore Police in case regarding May 9, mayhem and attack on Jinnah House.