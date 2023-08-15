BAFL 42.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.12%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (6.8%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
FABL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FCCL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.99%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HBL 102.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.65%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.67%)
MLCF 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
OGDC 102.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.98%)
PAEL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PIOC 94.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.03%)
PPL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.2%)
PRL 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
TELE 7.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 99.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By 14.3 (0.29%)
BR30 17,505 Increased By 41.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 48,506 Increased By 81.5 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,238 Increased By 35.8 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar firm, yuan hits 9-month low after surprise China rate cut

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 09:50am

TOKYO: The safe-haven dollar stayed firm against major peers while the yuan sank to a nine-month trough after China’s central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for a second time in three months on Tuesday to shore up the country’s sputtering economy.

The yuan weakened as far as 7.3115 per dollar for the first time since Nov. 4 in offshore trading, before bouncing back as major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars to support the local currency.

It was last down about 0.3% at 7.2985 yuan.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six developed-market counterparts including the euro and yen, was about flat at 103.08 after hitting a 1-1/2-month high at 103.46 on Monday, buoyed by demand for the safest assets following a spate of disappointing Chinese economic indicators that raised concerns about global growth.

Punctuating those worries, Chinese data on industrial output, retail sales and investment released shortly after the PBOC’s rate cut showed unexpected slowdowns.

“We’re fast approaching a phase where bets will be on for another round of stimulus” in China, said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Yield differentials point to a possible break of last year’s low of 7.3746 yuan per dollar, “but headlines that China’s state banks have been supporting the yuan should serve as a reminder that Beijing will decide if or when that happens,” he said.

The Australian dollar, which often acts as a proxy trade on China, dipped as much as 0.39% to $0.6463 but failed to breach Monday’s nine-month low of $0.6454.

Dollar hits more than one-month high on China fears

The Aussie then bounced to last be 0.27% higher to at $0.65055, which was even more impressive considering both local wage data and the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s most recent meeting both suggested local interest rates have likely peaked.

Elsewhere, the US dollar pushed to a fresh nine-month high of 145.60 yen before retreating to be down 0.09% at 145.435.

Traders are looking for any hints of intervention, after the dollar’s surge above 145 last autumn triggered the first yen buying by Japanese officials in a generation.

“We could definitely see more verbal interventions, but unless the move is driven by speculators and the yen is out of sync with other currencies, maybe there’s still some way to go before the actual intervention comes,” said Shinichiro Kadota, a currency strategist at Barclays.

“In any case, I think concerns about intervention is definitely putting a lid on the dollar-yen around these levels.”

Reserve Bank of Australia US dollar Japanese Yen China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar firm, yuan hits 9-month low after surprise China rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Oil prices down ahead of key economic data in China

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

China’s suspension of youth jobless data draws public ire

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Kakar sworn in as eighth interim PM

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

Read more stories