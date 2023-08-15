BAFL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 14, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2023 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • NAB rearrests Parvez Elahi in bribery case after release from Adiala Jail

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s leaders look to instill hope on Independence Day

Read here for details.

  • Senate chairman accepts Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s resignation from Parliament

Read here for details.

  • Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes oath as interim prime minister

Read here for details.

  • Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

Read here for details.

  • US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

Read here for details.

  • Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Read here for details.

