- NAB rearrests Parvez Elahi in bribery case after release from Adiala Jail
- Pakistan’s leaders look to instill hope on Independence Day
- Senate chairman accepts Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s resignation from Parliament
- Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes oath as interim prime minister
- Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP
- US says values its relationship with Pakistan
- Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM
- Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China
