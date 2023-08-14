BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB rearrests Parvez Elahi in bribery case after release from Adiala Jail

  • Elahi was taken into custody from the Adiala Jai by the Lahore NAB team after the MPO detention was finished today
BR Web Desk Published August 14, 2023 Updated August 14, 2023 09:04pm

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) re-arrested PTI President Parvez Elahi for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for contracts for development projects, moments after he was freed from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

The PTI president, who is also a former Punjab chief minister, was initially detained on June 1 in connection with a corruption investigation. The following day, he was released from custody in that case only to be detained in another.

Elahi was imprisoned under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance for 30 days in the middle of July after being ordered to be freed from Lahore's Camp Jail, where he was being held in connection with a money laundering case.

Elahi was taken into custody from the Adiala Jai by the Lahore NAB team after the MPO detention was finished today.

Elahi's legal team would challenge the arrest before the Lahore High Court (LHC), according to his lawyer, who described the detention as political.

Elahi was subsequently brought before a Rawalpindi sessions court by the Lahore NAB, where NAB prosecutors Raffay Malik and Sardar Tahir Ayub demanded that he be placed in a two-day transitory detention order so that the PTI leader could be shifted to Lahore.

The Lahore NAB was only given a temporary remand for one day, and the judge ordered Investigation Officer Najam Abbas to bring Elahi to the appropriate court "in safe custody" by tomorrow.

A court ruling states that on August 11 an arrest warrant was issued for the PTI leader in connection with the relevant investigation.

Elahi is one of the co-accused in a case involving receiving bribes/kickbacks in order to have the "contracts of road schemes of Gujrat Highways Division awarded to favorite/hand-picked contractors."

According to Section 9(a) of the NAB ordinance, 1999, it is also alleged that the co-accused "involved in causing loss to the government exchequer to the tune of millions of rupees against receipt of commission/kickbacks and committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices."

Parvez Elahi NAB Lahore

Comments

1000 characters
Love Your Country Aug 14, 2023 08:08pm
Poor soul.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

NAB rearrests Parvez Elahi in bribery case after release from Adiala Jail

Pakistan’s leaders look to instill hope on Independence Day

Senate chairman accepts Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s resignation from Parliament

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Oil slips as China worries, stronger dollar weigh

At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

China defence minister to visit Russia, Belarus Aug 14-19

At least 41 killed in Indian Himalayas as rain triggers landslides

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

Read more stories