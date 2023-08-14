BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes oath as interim prime minister

  • President Dr Arif Alvi administers oath to Kakar
BR Web Desk Published August 14, 2023 Updated August 14, 2023 04:46pm

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was sworn in as caretaker prime minister on Monday.

He was sworn in by President Dr. Arif Alvi during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Kakar was nominated as caretaker PM on August 12 after outgoing Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz and outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif agreed on his selections.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani accepted Kakar’s resignation from the upper house of the Parliament after he was nominated as caretaker PM.

The notification said that Kakar’s seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from August 14.

Profile

Kakar won a seat in the Balochistan Senate as an independent candidate in 2018, securing a six-year term that would end in March 2024.

He also contested for a seat in the National Assembly in the 2008 election from Quetta city and narrowly lost to Pakistan Peoples Party’s Agha Nasir.

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar: a brief profile

He has held multiple positions concurrently, including that of member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, and Science and Technology, as well as chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

President Dr Arif Alvi Anwarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Aug 14, 2023 04:07pm
Our caretaker PM may well turn out to take care of the country for the next decade. I wonder if the politicos have any clue, that in their desire to eliminate one party, they have themselves also fallen into a trap.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes oath as interim prime minister

Senate chairman accepts Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s resignation from Parliament

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Oil steadies as China worries counter supply cuts

At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

China defence minister to visit Russia, Belarus Aug 14-19

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

India’s Adani Ports falls after Deloitte quits as auditor

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

Read more stories