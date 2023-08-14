Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes oath as interim prime minister

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was sworn in as caretaker prime minister on Monday.

He was sworn in by President Dr. Arif Alvi during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Kakar was nominated as caretaker PM on August 12 after outgoing Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz and outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif agreed on his selections.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani accepted Kakar’s resignation from the upper house of the Parliament after he was nominated as caretaker PM.

The notification said that Kakar’s seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from August 14.

Profile

Kakar won a seat in the Balochistan Senate as an independent candidate in 2018, securing a six-year term that would end in March 2024.

He also contested for a seat in the National Assembly in the 2008 election from Quetta city and narrowly lost to Pakistan Peoples Party’s Agha Nasir.

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar: a brief profile

He has held multiple positions concurrently, including that of member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, and Science and Technology, as well as chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.