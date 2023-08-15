BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: Former Justice Maqbool Baqar has been named as Sindh caretaker chief minister (CM) as outgoing provincial chief executive Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Opposition in provincial assembly Rana Ansar agreed on his name.

The outgoing chief minister and the opposition leader finalised Maqbool Baqar’s name during a meeting at the CM House. They subsequently signed and sent the advice to the Governor Sindh for the final approval.

Although the name of former Justice Maqbool Baqar has been approved, he would be sworn in today (Tuesday, August 15).

Sindh caretaker CM: Second round of talks remains inconclusive

Chief Secretary Sindh will issue the notification of appointment of former Justice Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM).

His name was proposed to the opposition by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) through Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P).

Earlier, the name of Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah was also discussed for caretaker chief minister in Sindh. The names of Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Younis Dhaga were forwarded by the opposition side. The name of Dr Safdar Abbasi was also consulted during talks between the MQM-P and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Rana Ansar Sindh caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar Former Justice Maqbool Baqar

Comments

1000 characters

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

China congratulates Kakar

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Merchant ships backed up in Black Sea lanes

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

UK watchdog kicks off ‘politically-exposed persons’ review

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

US Navy joins Army, Marine Corps in having no Senate-confirmed leader

Sisi hosts Jordan, Palestinian leaders to discuss Saudi-Israel ties

Read more stories