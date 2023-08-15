Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

KARACHI: Former Justice Maqbool Baqar has been named as Sindh caretaker chief minister (CM) as outgoing provincial chief executive Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Opposition in provincial assembly Rana Ansar agreed on his name.

The outgoing chief minister and the opposition leader finalised Maqbool Baqar’s name during a meeting at the CM House. They subsequently signed and sent the advice to the Governor Sindh for the final approval.

Although the name of former Justice Maqbool Baqar has been approved, he would be sworn in today (Tuesday, August 15).

Sindh caretaker CM: Second round of talks remains inconclusive

Chief Secretary Sindh will issue the notification of appointment of former Justice Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM).

His name was proposed to the opposition by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) through Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P).

Earlier, the name of Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah was also discussed for caretaker chief minister in Sindh. The names of Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Younis Dhaga were forwarded by the opposition side. The name of Dr Safdar Abbasi was also consulted during talks between the MQM-P and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023