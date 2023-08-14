BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Aug 14, 2023
Senate chairman accepts Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s resignation from Parliament

  • Kakar is expected to take oath as caretaker PM today
BR Web Desk Published August 14, 2023 Updated August 14, 2023 02:17pm

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani accepted on Monday Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s resignation from the upper house of the Parliament after he was nomination as caretaker PM.

The notification said that Kakar’s seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from August 14.

On Sunday Kakar said he was resigning as the Senator and leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

He made this announcement on Twitter.

“Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker Prime Minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party and relinquish my Senate position. Prayers are requested from everyone,” he wrote.

Kakar was nominated as caretaker PM on August 12 after outgoing Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz and outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif agreed on his selections.

Meanwhile, Kakar would be sworn in as the interim premier today. President Arif Alvi will administer oath to him during a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad.

Profile

Kakar won a seat in the Balochistan Senate as an independent candidate in 2018, securing a six-year term that would end in March 2024.

He also contested for a seat in the National Assembly in the 2008 election from Quetta city and narrowly lost to Pakistan Peoples Party’s Agha Nasir.

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar: a brief profile

He has held multiple positions concurrently, including that of member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, and Science and Technology, as well as chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

