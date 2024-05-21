PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from jail

Former Chief Minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Tuesday after his bail was approved in the money laundering case, Aaj News reported.

In a brief talk with the media, Elahi’s lawyer Advocate Manzoor Waraich said his client was unwell and will undergo medical tests tomorrow.

In a post on X, Elahi expressed gratefulness towards the judges who supported the truth and ordered his release.

“I am grateful to all those who prayed for me and supported me in this difficult time. The people of Gujarat suffered a lot of abuse and cruelty. Even our mandate was stolen in Gujarat,” he said while holding former interim CM Punjab and incumbent Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his arrest.

“I was, am and will remain with Imran Khan,” he concluded.

In February this year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Elahi in a case of an alleged illegal appointment made in the Punjab Assembly during his recent stint as the chief minister.

However, Elahi was not released as he was under arrest in a money laundering case.

Initially taken into custody on June 1 last year, the former Punjab CM has faced a series of releases and re-arrests and has remained in detention ever since.