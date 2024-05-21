AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Pakistan

Over 1,000 relief camps set up as Pakistan braces for heatwave

  • Pakistan Meteorological Department says temperatures expected to hit as high as 50°C in parts of rural Sindh
AFP Published May 21, 2024
A volunteer distributes chilled soft drinks to bypassers along a street amidst a heatwave in Karachi on May 21, 2024. Photo: AFP
A volunteer distributes chilled soft drinks to bypassers along a street amidst a heatwave in Karachi on May 21, 2024. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Over 1,000 camps have been set up across Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh in anticipation of a severe heatwave, disaster management officials said Tuesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said temperatures are expected to hit as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of rural Sindh.

“These camps have been set up to provide relief to affected people, and to help reduce instances of heatstroke and other heat-related diseases,” Ajay Kumar assistant director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) told AFP.

NDMA says severe heatwave likely to hit Punjab, Sindh next week

“They are also equipped with places of rest, water and glucose to give to people as and when these are needed,” he added.

The heatwave will affect much of the country, building over the next week.

Extreme heat in Pakistan is often coupled by deficit in power supply, with some areas experiencing up to 15 hours a day of loadshedding, according to local media.

Pakistan increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, which scientists have linked to climate change.

Schools in the province have already postponed annual examinations scheduled for this week, including in the mega port city of Karachi, home to more than 20 million people.

PDMA Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that “women who spend most of their time in the kitchen and in the fields in rural areas are the hardest hit.”

The heatwave also raises concern about the survival of livestock, Kumar added.

