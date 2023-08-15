Sitara-e-Imtiaz conferred upon Fahd Haroon

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Independence Day, 14th August 2023, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been pleased to confer the Sitar-e-Imtiaz upon Fahd Haroon. The investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place on Pakistan Day, 23rd March 2024.

Fahd Haroon, a visionary leader and distinguished professional in media and IT, is set to receive this prestigious award. His remarkable contributions to fortifying Pakistan’s cyber presence and elevating its digital influence have been pivotal.

Following in the footsteps of his illustrious mother, the late Fariha Razak, a revered media personality and former Parliamentarian, this marks the second civil award for their family. Fariha Razak was previously also honored with a civil award for her public service.

With an impressive career spanning both national and international media platforms, Fahd Haroon has held significant roles, including Former Minister of State & Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Public Communication & Digital Platforms, Former Focal Person to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Information Analytics, Former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Media Affairs, and Former Chairman of the Standing Committee on Press and Electronic Media FPCCI, among others.

Haroon’s expertise encompasses IT, management, media (both broadcast and digital), communications, and regulatory affairs. This wealth of experience has bestowed him with profound insights into the digital landscape and its implications for Pakistan. His reputation as a global authority is well-earned, and he commands respect from his peers.

The President of Pakistan bestows the “Sitar-e-Imtiaz” award upon Fahd Haroon as a tribute to his outstanding leadership, strategic prowess, and relentless advocacy. His exceptional service and commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s digital interests make him a deserving recipient of this esteemed recognition. Fahd Haroon’s extraordinary accomplishments solidify his role as a trailblazer and pioneer in Pakistan’s digital landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023