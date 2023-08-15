ISSI holds ‘web celebration’ of Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Director General, Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI) Ambassador Sohail Mahmood has said abiding commitment to the vision of founding founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is the best path forward for Pakistan on its way to sustainable peace, progress and prosperity.

He was speaking at the ISSI’s web celebration of Independence Day 2023.

Hosted by ISSI’s Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC), the web celebration was moderated by Director ACDC Malik Qasim Mustafa and attended by the research faculty and staff of ISSI.

A presentation on the theme “Peace Within and Peace Without,” was given by ACDC Research Associate Aamna Rafiq.

She stated that despite complex and difficult geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geostrategic dynamics in the regional and global landscape, Pakistan has faithfully adhered to the Quaid’s vision of peaceful coexistence with all states.

She added that any challenge could be tackled with tolerance, patience, mutual respect, and discipline.

“We must continue to celebrate the diversity of cultures, languages, and ethnicities to achieve unity, prosperity, and peace within,” she said.

In his remarks, DG ISSI said that independence anniversaries are always special occasions — as they entail both celebration as well as reflection. But, first and foremost, they are the occasions for remembrance and expression of gratitude, he added.

He said that it is important to remember all the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice so that the succeeding generations could live as a free, independent and sovereign nation. This is equally an occasion for expressing gratitude to the founding fathers for their vision and far-sightedness, he added.

“Keeping in view the plight of Indian Muslims in the wake of a majoritarian ideology one can’t thank the Quaid enough for his single-minded focus and unrelenting struggle for a separate homeland,” he added.

Over the past 76 years, he added that Pakistan has achieved so much that it should be proud of.

He stated that a country, being written off due to complex social, political, and economic problems at the outset and lacking basic infrastructure and vital resources, has not only survived well but also has become a formidable member of the comity of nations with nuclear capability — only through sheer grit, tenacity and resilience.

These are the attributes of living nations, he said, adding that Pakistan has time and again proven that it is a living nation.

Over the past 76 years, he pointed out that there have been challenges, disappointments and setbacks as well. But the country has always fought hard and come back, he said, adding that there is no doubt that Pakistan will continue its journey of progress with the same zeal and realize its fullest potential as a nation.

Mahmood stressed that the key in this regard is an abiding commitment to the Quaid’s vision of Pakistan as an economically strong, socially progressive, democratic, Islamic welfare state.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood Chairman BoG, ISSI stated that Independence Day is not only a day of celebration but also a day of introspection.

