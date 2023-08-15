BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

76th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Today, High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated 76th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan with national zeal and patriotic spirit.

Aizaz Khan, Chargé d’ Affaires, hoisted the national flag on the occasion. Officers and staff of the High Commission along with their families were present. Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.

The Charge d’ Affaires in his remarks paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of freedom struggle, who carved out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live in accordance with their own values and traditions.

He stated that supreme sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers could not be forgotten. He added that we could achieve new heights of greatness and prosperity for our country, if we remain united as a nation and focus our efforts towards economic progress and social justice.

Recounting the great sacrifices of armed forces of Pakistan in the defence of the motherland, the Cd’A paid homage to the brave sons of soil and martyrs.

Aizaz Khan said that Pakistan is a proponent of peace in the world and the region, and seeks peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries including India. However, for sustainable peace in South Asia, it is imperative to resolve the core issue of Kashmir as per relevant resolutions of the United Nations and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the Cd’A emphasised.

Dressed in green and white, the children of Pakistan High Commission’s officials, gave a beautiful performance on the national songs and delivered speeches, highlighting the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes and gifts were distributed among the children. A special cake was also cut on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Independence Day New Delhi 14 August flag hoisting ceremony High Commission for Pakistan Aizaz Khan

Comments

1000 characters

76th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi

China congratulates Kakar

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Merchant ships backed up in Black Sea lanes

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

UK watchdog kicks off ‘politically-exposed persons’ review

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

US Navy joins Army, Marine Corps in having no Senate-confirmed leader

Sisi hosts Jordan, Palestinian leaders to discuss Saudi-Israel ties

Read more stories