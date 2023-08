KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday visited Mazar-e-Quaid, laid a floral wreath, and offered Fateha to pay respect to Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

The CM talking to the media paid rich tribute to the father of the nation for liberating this country and also remembered the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine on the occasion.

