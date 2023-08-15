BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTCL & Ufone mark Independence Day with week-long celebrations

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest telecommunication company, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) marked the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with weeklong celebrations at PTCL Group offices nationwide.

The weeklong activities culminated in the main flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony, held at PTCL G8 Office in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by top leadership, senior management, employees and their families.

The celebration was an employee-driven initiative, featuring cultural days, local cuisines, patriotic movie screenings and much more. The PTCL Group team participated in these activities with great zeal and fervour.

The teams dressed in green and white national colors throughout the week, to express their enthusiasm and pride in their national identity.

Sharing his thoughts, Group Chief People Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Shoaib Baig said, “PTCL Group engaged in a series of social and cultural activities to relive our spirit of independence. The events resonated well with our national identity, cultural heritage, and history, and provided us with the opportunity to reflect and find a collective purpose in unity, diversity and peaceful co-existence.

We proudly believe, PTCL Group is a microcosm of Pakistan as it embraces the country’s social, cultural, gender and ethnic diversity and carves a path for a prosperous future as envisioned by our great forefathers. Let’s work together to make this country great.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ptcl Ufone 4G Independence Day of Pakistan Shoaib Baig

Comments

1000 characters

PTCL & Ufone mark Independence Day with week-long celebrations

China congratulates Kakar

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Merchant ships backed up in Black Sea lanes

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

UK watchdog kicks off ‘politically-exposed persons’ review

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

US Navy joins Army, Marine Corps in having no Senate-confirmed leader

Sisi hosts Jordan, Palestinian leaders to discuss Saudi-Israel ties

Read more stories