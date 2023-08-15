Business community celebrates Independence Day with gaiety and zeal

LAHORE: Business community on the Independence Day stressed their hope that our enthusiasm will pave the way for political, economic and social stability in the days to come.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) celebrated the Independence Day with patriotic zeal as the national flag soared high on its mast, commemorating the 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s emergence as an independent and sovereign nation on the world map.

LCCI’s Acting President, Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry hoisted the flag along with Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Vice President SAARC Chamber Mian Anjum Nisar, Former President Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ali Mian and Chairman Piaf Faheem ur Rehman Saigol.

On this occasion LCCI former office-bearers, Executive Committee Members, Market Leaders and representatives of associations were present on the occasion. The event commenced with a recitation of Holy Quran.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI Acting President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry extended felicitations to the entire nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day. He paid rich tributes to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, underscoring his pivotal role in shaping the destiny of Pakistan. He said citizens of Pakistan are enjoying religious and social freedom.

Emphasizing the significance of August 14, the Mian Anjum Nisar and Sheikh Muhammad Asif articulated that this day transcends mere commemoration; it signifies the termination of foreign subjugation and the birth of a sovereign nation, forged by the collective aspirations and cherished ideals of its Muslim populace.

A National Flag Hoisting ceremony was also held at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Regional Office Lahore to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan. As the national anthem was played, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Regional Chairman FPCCI and Mian Anjum Nisar, Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry raised the flag before a gathering of executive committee members and the representatives of trade bodies.

Nadeem Qureshi said that today, the business community of Pakistan pledges that we will work day and night to develop the country and make the Pakistani people a great nation and its name will light up all over the world.

He said that our ancestors had made Pakistan an independent state by sacrificing their lives. Unfortunately, our politicians have pushed the country into debt with the wrong decisions at the wrong time. Today, we promise that we have freed our country from the IMF through better economic decisions and the country has been taken on the path of development.

Qureshi said that the business community has a crucial role in developing the country’s economy. Millions of people are getting jobs in the country due to the business community. He further said that no country in the world could develop without a business community.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Head Office in Lahore to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan. Managing Director (MD) SNGPL Amer Tufail was chief guest of the ceremony. In his speech, MD SNGPL urged the employees on working as a unit for betterment of the Country and development of the Company. MD praised the role of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal for independence of Pakistan. Later, MD SNGPL Amer Tufail planted sapling as well. The ceremony was also attended by Senior Management of the Company and employees.

NESPAK also celebrated the 76th Independence Day with a dignified yet impactful ceremony held at NESPAK House in Lahore. The event commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by heartfelt prayers for national unity and the advancement of the country.

Zargham Eshaq Khan, the acting Managing Director of NESPAK, marked the occasion by raising the national flag while the national anthem resounded in the air. The event was highlighted by a significant announcement wherein the Acting MD proudly unveiled the acquisition of a record breaking business in 2023 valued at Rs17 billion — a remarkable 20 percent increase from the previous year.

“This achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team and the trust that our clients place in us,” commented the acting MD of NESPAK. He further revealed that among the newly acquired projects, one with a valuation of Rs1.3 billion had recently been secured in Saudi Arabia. Notably, seven of NESPAK’s Divisions have achieved business acquisitions exceeding one billion Rupees this year, thus further enriching NESPAK’s already illustrious portfolio.

In an inspiring commitment, he assured that the organization would translate its success into tangible benefits for its staff through increased salaries. As a gesture of recognition, shields were conferred upon employees who demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the year.

