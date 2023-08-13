Increase in prices of kitchen items witnessed

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

Traders told this correspondent that current wave of increase in prices of essential kitchen items can be attributed to increase in fuel prices flash floods triggered by monsoon rains which caused serious damage to infrastructure connecting various parts of the country. The floods have also resulted in sweeping away various crops in many parts of the country which has also played a key role in increasing prices of vegetables and fruits.

The survey observed an increase in sugar price as it went up from Rs6,900 per 50kg bag to Rs7,100 per bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs150-155 per kg.

Within past one and a half month, sugar price has witnessed an increase of Rs1,600 per 50kg bag as it went up from Rs5,500 to Rs7,100 per 50kg in the wholesale market, while in retail its price has witnessed an increase of Rs20 per kg from Rs135 to Rs155 per kg.

Chicken price witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs15,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs15,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs415 per kg against Rs400 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs680 per kg against Rs650 per kg, egg price went up from Rs7,500 per carton to Rs7,800, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs290 per dozen against Rs285 per dozen.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as best quality wheat flour is available at Rs2,150 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,180 per 15kg, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs2,120 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,150 per bag.

Tea prices remained stable as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,050 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad tea is available at Rs1,600; powder chilli price remained stable at Rs600 per kg, and turmeric powder price is also stable at Rs500 per kg.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices by Rs24 per kg from Rs177 per kg to Rs201 per kg but the distributors and retailers are selling the commodity in the range of Rs240-260 per kg against the OGRA’s set price.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs100 per pack to Rs110 per pack.

Prepared tea cup at a normal tea stall is available at Rs70 per cup the price of cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs250, while roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti and naan at Rs30.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as best quality basmati rice price is available at Rs12,600 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs10,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and broken Basmati rice at Rs8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee-cooking oil is available at Rs5,400 per carton in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs365-380. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee is available Rs2,650 and cooking oil at Rs2,750 per 5-litre bottle, however, it is observed that retailers in different parts of the cities are free to charge their own as there is no check by the price monitoring committees.

Pulses prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs480 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs250 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs330 per kg, bean lentil in the range of Rs350-480 per kg, moong at Rs260 per kg, and masoor at Rs240 per kg.

Packed milk prices previous week witnessed an increase as small Milk Pak and other brands’ retail prices have been increased from Rs67.5 per pack to Rs70 per pack, while one litre pack’s price is increased from Rs260 to Rs270 per pack. Fresh milk prices were jacked up two weeks ago from Rs190 per kg to Rs200 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs220 per kg.

Detergents prices witnessed no changes but the producers have reduced the size of the packaging significantly and are charging same prices. Bathing soap such as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol prices witnessed an increase as within the past one month normal size bathing soap price went up from Rs110 to Rs135 per pack and family pack price went up from Rs145 to Rs165 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend as ginger price in the wholesale market went down to Rs3,500-4,500 from Rs4,500-4,800 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs950-1,125 against Rs850-1,095 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs1,300 to Rs1,500 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs370-400 per kg against Rs290-320 per kg, and Quetta garlic price went up from Rs1,500 per 5kg to Rs1,600 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs430-450 against Rs350-375 per kg.

Potato price witnessed a slight reduction as it is available at Rs300-400 per 5kg against Rs350-450 per 5kg in wholesale, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-95 per kg against Rs80-110 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs1,550 per basket of 13kg to Rs1,300 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-140 per kg against Rs120-165 and onions price remained stable at Rs200-250 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-65 per kg against Rs40-50.

Capsicum price went down from Rs900-1,000 per 5kg to Rs800-850 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs180-190 against Rs210-160 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin went down from Rs450-550 per 5kg to Rs230-400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-100 against Rs90-130 per kg, brinjal price went down from Rs750 per 5kg to Rs600, which in retail are being sold at Rs140-150 per kg against Rs165-180 per kg, cauliflower price went down from Rs500-600 to Rs450-500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs110-135 per kg against Rs120-145 per kg, and cabbage price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs60-65 per kg against Rs80-85 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs230-250 per 5kg to Rs350-400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs85-100 per kg against Rs55-65, fresh bean price remained stable at Rs550-600 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-140 and cucumber price is stable at Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-90 per kg, tinda price went down from Rs450 per 5kg to Rs300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-80 against Rs110-120 per kg.

Best quality bananas price went down from Rs160 to Rs150 per dozen and normal quality bananas are available in the range of Rs75-120 a dozen, guava is available at Rs100 per kg, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs75-160 per kg. Different varieties of mangoes are available in the range of Rs80-225 per kg against Rs80-180, dosheri mango at Rs80 per kg is the cheapest and Chunsa at Rs225 per kg is the most expensive, peach at Rs90-250 per kg and plump at Rs220-400 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at an appropriate place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, increase in fuel costs and utilities costs are contributing at least 20 percent increase in the prices of all the items, saying owing to increase in gas and electricity bills, traders are also forced to move up their margins. “In the past, normally we were charging around Rs10 on sale of potatoes like vegetables but now we are taking at least Rs20 per kg,” Abdul Rehman, a fruit and vegetables shopkeeper said.

