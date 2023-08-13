BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Syngenta launches tree-plantation drive

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

LAHORE: To commemorate the national independence day of Pakistan, Syngenta Pakistan Limited - a leading agriculture innovation and technology company that provides crop protection, seeds, biological and digital services to millions of Pakistani farmers – has kicked-off its annual Tree Plantation Drive namely ‘Plant a Tree’ across its offices, warehouses, formulation plant and distribution network.

As part of this drive, the main event was held at the Rice Research Institute KSK, Government of the Punjab where the Director General (Field) of Agriculture Department Punjab - Engr. Ahmed Sohail - and Director Rice Research Institute KSK – Syed Sultan Ali – joined as the honorable guests. During this vibrant event, Company’s Pakistan’s employees participated in planting over 1,000 trees of different varieties.

Addressing the distinguished guests on this occasion, the Company’s General Manager - Zeeshan Hasib Baig – shared that Pakistan was already among the most vulnerable countries with regards to the climate change and stressed the importance of trees in mitigating the climate crisis that the country is facing while highlighting the need to focus on conserving our beloved country’s natural resources. The participants appreciated this green initiative.

