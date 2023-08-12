BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Hetmyer helps West Indies set India 179 target to level T20 series

AFP Published 12 Aug, 2023 09:37pm

LAUDERHILL: Shimron Hetmyer struck a lively 61 as West Indies recovered from a shaky start to set India a target of 179 to win the fourth match of their T20 series on Saturday at Broward County Stadium, in South Florida.

West Indies lead the five-match series, which concludes at the USA’s recognised international cricket venue, on Sunday, 2-1.

A largely Indian-supporting crowd saw their team make early breakthroughs with West Indies struggling at 57-4 with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav picking up two wickets.

But then Shai Hope steadied the innings with 45 from 29 balls before he holed out to Axar Patel off Yuzvendra Chahal.

But it was Hetmyer who took on India’s attack hitting four sixes as he put up his 61 off 39 balls, combining some power hitting with strategic patience.

Odean Smith’s last ball six, smiting Arshdeep Singh over extra cover, helped West Indies end on 178-8 and set a challenging target for India on a slow track.

